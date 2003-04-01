Finding Home

    01 April - 03 April

    03 April - 22 April

    22 April

8 lives, 1 community: Why we've made Regina our home

Eight people invited us into their kitchens and living rooms, opening up about their lives and how they've found a sense of belonging and community in Saskatchewan’s capital city.

Some were born in Saskatchewan; others moved here from overseas. But for all of them, Regina has not only been a place to build a family and friendships but to find community in the arts, culture, school, work, neighbours, the outdoors and places unexpected. While doing so, they’ve preserved old, and have adopted new, traditions.

Together, they are part of the ever-changing face of this province.

(Artwork by Roberto Lopez Lopez)

Terrance Littletent

Idea of the circle central to Indigenous hoop dancer's understanding of home

Click here for Terrance's story

Jasmine Gandhi

Bringing the best of India and Canada into one home

Click here for Jasmine's story

Mirtha Rivera

Chilean political refugee finds peace and love in Saskatchewan

Click here for Mirtha's story

Robert Kakakaway

Basketball coach with cerebral palsy lives life to the fullest

Click here for Robert's story

Chancz Perry

Artist escapes big city life, embraces change of pace on the Prairies

Click here for Chancz's story

Michelle Grodecki

Finding 'the Canadian dream' in a family, community that support those with disabilities

Click here for Michelle's story

Kris Alvarez

Artist addresses culture, identity while encouraging interconnectedness in Regina

Click here for Kris's story

Greg Toogood

RCMP officer passes on love of Saskatchewan wilderness to children

Click here for Greg's story

#CBCFindingHome social media photo contest

CBC Saskatchewan wants you to show us how you FOUND HOME in Regina.

What activities, groups or traditions have helped make Regina home to you? Is it something about the city itself? Or is it reconnecting with your culture, playing on a sports team, or neighbours who go the extra mile?

Show us where your heart is in Regina: Share a photo on Twitter or Instagram, hashtag #CBCFindingHome and tell us why.

Contest runs from:

Wednesday, April 3, 2019 (6 a.m.) until Friday, April 19, 2019 (12 p.m.).
Grand prize winner announced on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Grand prize: CBC Saskatchewan-branded swag bundle that includes: travel bag, cellphone charger, umbrella, (2) lunch kits, lip balm and $100 AnyCard.ca e-gift card for Regina Downtown (redeemable at 20+ businesses).