-
Submit Your Entry
01 April - 03 April
-
Winners selected
03 April - 22 April
-
Winners Announced
22 April
8 lives, 1 community: Why we've made Regina our home
Eight people invited us into their kitchens and living rooms, opening up about their lives and how they've found a sense of belonging and community in Saskatchewan’s capital city.
Some were born in Saskatchewan; others moved here from overseas. But for all of them, Regina has not only been a place to build a family and friendships but to find community in the arts, culture, school, work, neighbours, the outdoors and places unexpected. While doing so, they’ve preserved old, and have adopted new, traditions.
Together, they are part of the ever-changing face of this province.
(Artwork by Roberto Lopez Lopez)
Terrance Littletent
Idea of the circle central to Indigenous hoop dancer's understanding of home
Mirtha Rivera
Chilean political refugee finds peace and love in Saskatchewan
Robert Kakakaway
Basketball coach with cerebral palsy lives life to the fullest
Chancz Perry
Artist escapes big city life, embraces change of pace on the Prairies
Michelle Grodecki
Finding 'the Canadian dream' in a family, community that support those with disabilities
Kris Alvarez
Artist addresses culture, identity while encouraging interconnectedness in Regina
Greg Toogood
RCMP officer passes on love of Saskatchewan wilderness to children
#CBCFindingHome social media photo contest
CBC Saskatchewan wants you to show us how you FOUND HOME in Regina.
What activities, groups or traditions have helped make Regina home to you? Is it something about the city itself? Or is it reconnecting with your culture, playing on a sports team, or neighbours who go the extra mile?
Show us where your heart is in Regina: Share a photo on Twitter or Instagram, hashtag #CBCFindingHome and tell us why.
*******************
Contest runs from:
Wednesday, April 3, 2019 (6 a.m.) until Friday, April 19, 2019 (12 p.m.).
Grand prize winner announced on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Grand prize: CBC Saskatchewan-branded swag bundle that includes: travel bag, cellphone charger, umbrella, (2) lunch kits, lip balm and $100 AnyCard.ca e-gift card for Regina Downtown (redeemable at 20+ businesses).