8 lives, 1 community: Why we've made Regina our home

Eight people invited us into their kitchens and living rooms, opening up about their lives and how they've found a sense of belonging and community in Saskatchewan’s capital city.



Some were born in Saskatchewan; others moved here from overseas. But for all of them, Regina has not only been a place to build a family and friendships but to find community in the arts, culture, school, work, neighbours, the outdoors and places unexpected. While doing so, they’ve preserved old, and have adopted new, traditions.



Together, they are part of the ever-changing face of this province.



(Artwork by Roberto Lopez Lopez)